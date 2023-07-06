Three men arrested in Derry by police investigating John Caldwell responsibility claim

A notice claiming the ‘IRA’ attempted to murder the senior detective in Killyclogher on February 22 was posted on a wall in Creggan on the weekend after the attack.

On Thursday detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell arrested three men in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

The men, who are aged 23, 25 and 36, were arrested in Derry.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The notice posted in Creggan in February was, signed ‘T O'Neill’, a signature used by the ‘New IRA’ in the past.

It stated: “The IRA claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.”

