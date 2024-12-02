Three men detained in North West Garda Station over nationwide burglary investigation
Gardaí have arrested three men as part of an operation targeting an organised criminal group suspected of committing burglaries of residential and commercial properties in the North-Western Region and elsewhere nationwide.
The search operation took place in Dublin and Kildare on Friday,November 29.
Four vehicles have been seized, including a high performance Blue BMW, and a substantial amount of suspected stolen property has been recovered.
Gardaí from divisions across the North-Western Region, supported by National and Regional resources, arrested three males (one who is in his 50s and two in their 20s), who are currently detained at a Garda Station in the North-Western Region pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.