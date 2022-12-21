News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three men involved in attempted hijackings in which drivers threatened with weapons

Three men – one wearing a blue face mask – were involved in the attempted hijacking of two vehicles in which drivers were threatened with a weapon in the Waterside.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:33pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted hijackings at half past three on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in the vicinity of Woodburn Park. It was reported that in both incidents a male threatened drivers with a weapon.

Hide Ad

Three males are believed to have been involved.

Woodburn Park
Most Popular

One was described as being 5’ 8’’ in height, was wearing a dark hoodie, had a blue face mask, short dark hair, medium build and was possibly in his thirties.

A second male was described as wearing a sleeveless high visibility jacket with a black sweatshirt underneath, being approximately 5’ 9’’, with light brown/grey hair.

Hide Ad

The third male was described as wearing a baseball cap.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have Dash Cam footage to contact police quoting reference number 1268 of 20/12/22