Three men involved in attempted hijackings in which drivers threatened with weapons

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted hijackings at half past three on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in the vicinity of Woodburn Park. It was reported that in both incidents a male threatened drivers with a weapon.

Three males are believed to have been involved.

Woodburn Park

One was described as being 5’ 8’’ in height, was wearing a dark hoodie, had a blue face mask, short dark hair, medium build and was possibly in his thirties.

A second male was described as wearing a sleeveless high visibility jacket with a black sweatshirt underneath, being approximately 5’ 9’’, with light brown/grey hair.

The third male was described as wearing a baseball cap.