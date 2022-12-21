Three men involved in attempted hijackings in which drivers threatened with weapons
Three men – one wearing a blue face mask – were involved in the attempted hijacking of two vehicles in which drivers were threatened with a weapon in the Waterside.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted hijackings at half past three on Tuesday.
The incidents occurred in the vicinity of Woodburn Park. It was reported that in both incidents a male threatened drivers with a weapon.
Three males are believed to have been involved.
One was described as being 5’ 8’’ in height, was wearing a dark hoodie, had a blue face mask, short dark hair, medium build and was possibly in his thirties.
A second male was described as wearing a sleeveless high visibility jacket with a black sweatshirt underneath, being approximately 5’ 9’’, with light brown/grey hair.
The third male was described as wearing a baseball cap.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have Dash Cam footage to contact police quoting reference number 1268 of 20/12/22