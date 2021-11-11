Three tonne digger stolen from Derry primary school

Police appeal over stolen digger.

The theft of a number of construction vehicles occurred in the Strathfoyle area over the last few days, police have confirmed.

Inspector Robb said: “Shortly before 9am yesterday (November 10) police received a report that an orange three tonne Hilux digger and a silver plant trailer had been stolen from the grounds of a primary school in the Strathfoyle area sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, November 9 and 7am that morning.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that period to contact police on 101 quoting reference 315 of 10/11/21."

Police have asked witnesses to provide details via the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.