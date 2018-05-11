Threw cup at window and punched door

A 24-years-old who threw a cup through a window at a local hostel has received a suspended sentence.

Dale McMonagle, whose address was given on court papers as Glenabbey Drive, pleaded guilty to criminal damage on Aril 12.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard staff in the Strand Foyer heard a disturbance coming from the defendant’s flat.

Damage was caused to a pane of glass in a window, a pane of glass in a door and there was also damage caused to a light fitting. This caused the electricty to trip.

In total, the damage cost £400 to repair.

McMonagle was arrested and during police interview he made full admissions.

The defendant told officers he had thrown a cup at the window and punched the glass in the door.

He also claimed he had been swinging a stick when the damage was caused to the lights.

It was revealed the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence for a different type of offence.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client is ‘genuinely embarassed’ by his behaviour.

He said McMonagle had been drinking and was at a ‘very low ebb’ at the time.

However, he said the defendant has continued to live in the Strand Foyer and he is ‘very appreciative of this’.

Mr Devlin added that McMonagle is making efforts to pay for the damage caused.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a three month sentence for two years.