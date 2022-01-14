Tullamore murder: man who was arrested is no longer a suspect
A man being questioned over the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly has been released and is no longer seen as a suspect.
An Garda Síochána confirmed that the male who was arrested and detained by detectives investigating this fatal assault has now been released from detention. And they appealed again for anyone with information to come forward, and continued to appeal for information on a bike.
An Garda Síochána said late last night the man who’d been arrested “has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect”.
Detectives continue to investigate this fatal assault that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.
Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.