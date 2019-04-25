Two arrested after crashed car is burned in Waterside

Two people have been arrested after a car, police believe may have been linked to a road traffic collision, was set alight after crashing in the Waterside..

The PSNI in the city have appealed for information after discovering the abandoned car early on Wednesday morning.

"A stolen vehicle, a blue Ford Mondeo, was located by police at 5 a.m. on April 24, 2019, crashed and burnt out on Malvern Terrace.

"Two arrests have been made in relation to this incident. This vehicle may have been linked to an earlier road traffic collision and we are appealing to any witnesses to please make contact via 101 ref 156 24/4/19 refers," the PSNI said.