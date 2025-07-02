Two arrested after £1.4m suspected cannabis plants seized in Strabane area
This follows a planned search operation in the Strabane area, during which suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing. Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.
The operation on Wednesday, July 2, was led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch who are investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.
District colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, alongside Tactical Support Group officers, Police dog handlers and Police Dogs were involved. Two arrests have been made – both remain in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Pyper from Organised Crime Branch said: "We have dismantled a large, sophisticated suspected cannabis operation with row after row of suspected cannabis plants that filled two floors of the building.