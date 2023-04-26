Police confirmed that, at around 4.30pm, officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report that money in charity boxes from within a church was stolen. A vehicle was reported as being involved. Officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the Strand Road area of the city yesterday evening located a vehicle matching the description of the car suspected to be involved.Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man and a woman aged 40 years old were both arrested on suspicion of theft. They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.