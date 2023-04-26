Two arrested after theft from Pennyburn church charity boxes
Police in Derry have made two arrests following a report of theft from a church in Pennyburn in the city yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, April 25.
Police confirmed that, at around 4.30pm, officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report that money in charity boxes from within a church was stolen. A vehicle was reported as being involved. Officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the Strand Road area of the city yesterday evening located a vehicle matching the description of the car suspected to be involved.Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man and a woman aged 40 years old were both arrested on suspicion of theft. They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon, and saw anything suspicious, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2285 of 25th April.