Two burglaries and attempted burglary in city ‘may be linked’

A report was made shortly after 7am that entry was gained to a house in Riverview Terrace sometime overnight and purses containing cash were taken.

At around 9.30am, a report was made that a man tried the door of a house in Hayesbank Park but, when he was unable to gain entry, he left.

At 11.40am, a further report was made that keys for a grey Suzuki Vitara had been taken from another house in Hayesbank Park and the vehicle had been stolen. It’s believed this vehicle was stolen sometime between 5am and 7am and may have been involved in a collision on Craigavon Bridge in the city at around 7am. The vehicle was later stopped in County Donegal and the driver was arrested by An Garda Síochána.

Police believe the incidents may be linked.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “We believe these incidents may be linked at this time and would appeal to anyone who was in these areas yesterday morning and saw suspicious activity to get in touch with us. We would also ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call us, and for drivers to check dashcam footage if they were travelling in any of these areas yesterday.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 452 of 27/06/22.