Two cars damaged in arson attack in the Waterside
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 24.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated: "A vehicle parked in the Fountain Hill area was gutted as a result of the blaze, which is believed to have occurred sometime between 4am and shortly after it was reported to police, at around 5.10am.
"As a result of this incident, another vehicle in the area was damaged. NIFRS attended the scene, and police enquiries are ongoing. The fire is being treated as arson at this time and witnesses or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 238 of 24/07/23.
"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”