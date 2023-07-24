The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 24.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated: "A vehicle parked in the Fountain Hill area was gutted as a result of the blaze, which is believed to have occurred sometime between 4am and shortly after it was reported to police, at around 5.10am.

"As a result of this incident, another vehicle in the area was damaged. NIFRS attended the scene, and police enquiries are ongoing. The fire is being treated as arson at this time and witnesses or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 238 of 24/07/23.

