Bishop Street Courthouse

The charges are in connection with a terrorism investigation following searches in Derry.

A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.

They are both due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 12.

Two men aged 22 and 41, have both been released from custody and a report will be forwarded to the PPS.