Two charged with possession of firearms and explosives
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have charged two people to court.
By Staff Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
The charges are in connection with a terrorism investigation following searches in Derry.
A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.
They are both due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 12.
Two men aged 22 and 41, have both been released from custody and a report will be forwarded to the PPS.
A 43-year-old man remains in custody.