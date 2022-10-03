Two homes and three cars damaged in Derry fire

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses to the car fire that occurred in Nicholson Square in the city during the early hours of Monday, October 3.

The blaze was reported at 2.45am. During this incident, two other vehicles were damaged. Damage was also caused to two homes.

Police are attempting to determine what caused the blaze.

Nicholson Square

Enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the fire and a motive. Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area from around 2.30am and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 124 of 03/10/22.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/