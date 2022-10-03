News you can trust since 1772
Two homes and three cars damaged in Derry fire

Three cars and two houses were damaged in a fire in Derry this morning with police investigating the cause and potential motive.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:42 pm

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses to the car fire that occurred in Nicholson Square in the city during the early hours of Monday, October 3.

The blaze was reported at 2.45am. During this incident, two other vehicles were damaged. Damage was also caused to two homes.

Police are attempting to determine what caused the blaze.

Nicholson Square

Enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the fire and a motive. Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area from around 2.30am and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 124 of 03/10/22.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org