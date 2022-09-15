Two in court to face charges related to Ballycastle and Derry incidents

Two due in court

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with seven offences, including criminal damage, failing to stop for police, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary, theft, and driving while unfit through drink or drug.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 19 offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, dangerous driving, no driving licence, driving without insurance, driving while unfit through drink or drug, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, disorderly behaviour, assault on police, and threats to kills.

The charges follow a report of a stolen van from an address in Ballycastle on Tuesday, and subsequent incidents that occurred in Derry/Londonderry that morning.