Two males and female escape injury after attack on car in Derry's Fountain

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage which occurred on Sunday, July 10.

"Sometime between midnight and just after 00:20am, it was reported that a blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling along London Street towards Horace Street. As the car was driving, it was reported that an object was thrown at the car causing damage to the rear driver side passenger window. Two males and a female inside the car were not injured following the incident," a police statement outlined.

Enquiries are continuing and police have appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 44 10/07/22.

Police are appealing for witnesses