Two men aged 41 and 18 arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences in Strabane

Two men in Strabane have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Police say they have also seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, a quantity of cash, along with a number of other items, during searches in the town.

Both males have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police in Strabane made the two arrests and seized suspected drugs during searches in the town, May 7. The items will be forensically examined.

PSNI

Sergeant Ryan Johnston, from the PSNI’s Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland.”

Sergeant Johnston continued: "I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Anyone who thinks they or someone they know might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs can find support services in their local area at www.drugsandalcoholni.info

"This website also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug use, regardless of whether their loved one is in treatment.”