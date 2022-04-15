Two men and a woman arrested after Derry assault

The men, aged 25 and 27, and the 22 year old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping, robbery, arson, possession of an offensive weapon and theft. All three remain in custody at this time assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1773 13/04/22. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”