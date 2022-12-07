Two men arrested and £2000 suspected stolen clothes, costumes and shoes seized in Derry
Officers from the City Centre Neighbourhood Team in Derry have made two arrests and seized suspected stolen goods worth approximately £2,000.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of theft and he remains in police custody at this time.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and he also remains in police custody.
A search of a property in Derry on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of suspected stolen goods, including adult and children's clothing, festive costumes, shoes and boots.
The arrests and seizure were made as part of enquiries into reports of theft at local businesses between October and this month.
Inspector Luke Moyne said: "Our dedicated City Centre Neighbourhood team, and our Crime Prevention Officer are committed to tackling business crime, and we want business owners and retailers to know we are here to support them and advise on how to protect themselves against criminals."