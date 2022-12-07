News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two men arrested and £2000 suspected stolen clothes, costumes and shoes seized in Derry

Officers from the City Centre Neighbourhood Team in Derry have made two arrests and seized suspected stolen goods worth approximately £2,000.

By Brendan McDaid
5 hours ago - 1 min read

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of theft and he remains in police custody at this time.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and he also remains in police custody.

Hide Ad

A search of a property in Derry on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of suspected stolen goods, including adult and children's clothing, festive costumes, shoes and boots.

Suspected stolen goods seized include adult and children's clothing, boots, shoes and Christmas costumes.
Most Popular

The arrests and seizure were made as part of enquiries into reports of theft at local businesses between October and this month.

Inspector Luke Moyne said: "Our dedicated City Centre Neighbourhood team, and our Crime Prevention Officer are committed to tackling business crime, and we want business owners and retailers to know we are here to support them and advise on how to protect themselves against criminals."

Hide Ad

"The impact retail crime has is significant for business owners and retailers, their staff and the wider community. At a time when so many are facing financial pressure, it’s important everyone in the community works to reduce business crime.

"We’re urging all retailers, and members of the public, to report business crime to us. That way we can investigate and build a picture of offending and coordinate our resources to tackle the issue."

Hide Ad
PSNI.