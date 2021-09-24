Two men arrested by Lyra McKee murder detectives to appear in court charged with rioting
Two men arrested this week by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have been charged with rioting offences.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:16 am
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ms. McKee, who was shot dead in Creggan on April 18, 2019 have charged the two men with a number of offences.
The pair, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs.
They are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court this morning, Friday, September 24.
A 55 year old man arrested on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.