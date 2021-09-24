Two men arrested by Lyra McKee murder detectives to appear in court charged with rioting

Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ms. McKee, who was shot dead in Creggan on April 18, 2019 have charged the two men with a number of offences.

The pair, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs.

They are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court this morning, Friday, September 24.