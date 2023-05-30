Two men arrested in Derry as part of dissident republican investigations
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two men, aged 36 years old and 59 years old, as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 30th May 2023
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST
The men, who were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite. Planned searches were also conducted in the city, in the Ballymagroarty area, with the support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.
A further update is expected to be provided in due course.