Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating an illegal lottery, have arrested two men in Derry.

The men were arrested on Thursday, December 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “The men, aged 27 and 35, were arrested following a search and arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in the city.

“Both men were taken for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”