Two men arrested in Derry by Lyra McKee murder probe detectives
Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:14 am
The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act.
The have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later, police said.
Three men have already been charged with Lyra’s murder in Creggan on April 18, 2019 and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.