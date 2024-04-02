Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon assisting with police enquiries. The arrest followed a report to police just before 4am on Tuesday.

A second man, aged 54 years old, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs. He remained in custody, assisting with enquiries on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested in the city centre shortly after 5am.

Inspector Spence said: "Our officers have been carrying out road safety operations in recent days, throughout Derry City & Strabane. We will continue with these proactive policing patrols at any time of day or night as we continue to target those who disregard driving laws.