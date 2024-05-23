Two men arrested in Derry police probe which saw AK-47 seized due in court
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit confirmed two men in their 50s were charged to court on Thursday.
Both men, aged 56 and 59 years old, are charged with possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, and possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
The PSNI said the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges follow the men’s arrest during a public safety operation on Tuesday evening, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm - an AK-47 variant - and a quantity of ammunition, the PSNI said.
Both are set to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court via video link.