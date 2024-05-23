Two men arrested in Derry police probe which saw AK-47 seized due in court

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2024, 17:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men arrested in Derry during a police operation which resulted in the seizure of an AK-47 variant assault rifle and a quantity of ammunition are due in court on Friday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit confirmed two men in their 50s were charged to court on Thursday.

Both men, aged 56 and 59 years old, are charged with possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, and possession of a firearm, magazine and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An AK-47 variant recovered on Tuesday.An AK-47 variant recovered on Tuesday.
An AK-47 variant recovered on Tuesday.

The charges follow the men’s arrest during a public safety operation on Tuesday evening, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm - an AK-47 variant - and a quantity of ammunition, the PSNI said.

Both are set to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court via video link.