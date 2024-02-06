Two men charged with murder of Limavady teen Blake Newland
Two men in their twenties have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady on Friday.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the two men, aged 27 and 29, on Monday.
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
All four are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning Tuesday, February 6.
As is usual procedure, all of the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).