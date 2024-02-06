Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the two men, aged 27 and 29, on Monday.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

All four are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning Tuesday, February 6.