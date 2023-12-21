News you can trust since 1772

Two men due in court today in connection with suspected Class A drugs seizure in Derry

Two men, aged 46 and 43 years old, have been charged following the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 when a vehicle was stopped on the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Dec 2023, 07:55 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 09:10 GMT
The 43 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 46 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.

Both men are due to appear at Derry’s Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 21.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Police said that as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police carried out a stop and search operation on a van on the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, December 20.