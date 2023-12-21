Two men due in court today in connection with suspected Class A drugs seizure in Derry
The 43 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply.
The 46 year old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.
Both men are due to appear at Derry’s Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 21.
Police said that as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police carried out a stop and search operation on a van on the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, December 20.