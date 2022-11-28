Detectives from Strand Road are investigating a report of a shot fired at a house in Culdaff Gardens on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Sometime around 9pm, it’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two men were in the house at the time. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Shot fired in Creggan

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.”

You can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad