Two men injured in reported assault in Derry city centre
Police at Strand Road confirmed they are investigating the reported assault that it believed to have occurred around 12.10am on Sunday.
It was reported that two men sustained injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and then de-arrested a short time later.
Police at Strand Road confirmed that enquiries into the reported assault in the early hours of Sunday are ongoing.
They have asked anyone with any information, anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/