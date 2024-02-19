Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police at Strand Road confirmed they are investigating the reported assault that it believed to have occurred around 12.10am on Sunday.

It was reported that two men sustained injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and then de-arrested a short time later.

PSNI

Police at Strand Road confirmed that enquiries into the reported assault in the early hours of Sunday are ongoing.

They have asked anyone with any information, anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.