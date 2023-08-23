Two men reported trying car doors in early hours in Derry’s north western suburbs
Two males are reported to have been trying car doors in Derry’s north western suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Police are appealing for information regarding multiple reports of two males approaching parked cars and trying to open car doors in the Templegrove and Whitehouse Park areas between 2.30am and 4am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“If you have any information which can assist police please contact 101 quoting reference 957-22/08/23,” the PSNI said.