Two searches by police probing 'suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA'.

Police confirm searches and arrest.

Officers from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force searched two properties in the Derry area this morning, Wednesday, November 10.

During the searches a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized, police said in a statement.

Police confirmed a man aged 22 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.