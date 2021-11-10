Two searches by police probing 'suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA'.
Police have said that two searches conducted in Derry were carried out by officers investigating 'suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA'.
Officers from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force searched two properties in the Derry area this morning, Wednesday, November 10.
During the searches a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized, police said in a statement.
Police confirmed a man aged 22 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property
Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.
“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.
“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.
"Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."