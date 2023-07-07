A man in his 40s has been arrested.

Officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and two people had sustained stab wounds during the incident at Padráig O’Cuilinn Pairc on Convent Road.

The incident occurred during a match between Cookstown Fr. Rocks and Fintona Pearses.

The incident occurred at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc in Cookstown

One man was taken to hospital and the second received treatment at the scene

A man, aged in his 40s has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

The stabbings took place during an Under-16 Grade 1 GAA Football Championship Semi-Final.

In a statement Cookstown Fr. Rocks said: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under 16 Championship match our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

“The club will be making no further comment on this.”

Fintona Pearses said: “The club is aware of a serious incident that occurred tonight at an underage football match which the PSNI are investigating. Our thoughts are with those impacted and all focus is on the welfare of the children and young people present.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”