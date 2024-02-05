News you can trust since 1772

Two teenagers arrested in Derry in connection with Waterside incidents released on bail

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 arrested by police following a collision in Summer Meadows View in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 3, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT
The two teenagers had also been arrested in connection with a number of other reports relating to the theft of a vehicle, tampering with and theft from vehicles, and criminal damage to properties in the Blackthorn Manor, Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.

The arrests came after a three vehicle road traffic collision at Summer Meadows View on Saturday morning.

Speaking on Saturday, PSNI Inspector Craig said: “At around 2.50am, it was reported that a vehicle had been stolen from a house in the Blackthorn Manor area.

“A short time later, shortly after 3am, it was reported that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision in the Summer Meadows View area."

Police have issued an appeal for information via 101, reference number 194 of 03/02/24.