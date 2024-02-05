Two teenagers arrested in Derry in connection with Waterside incidents released on bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two teenagers had also been arrested in connection with a number of other reports relating to the theft of a vehicle, tampering with and theft from vehicles, and criminal damage to properties in the Blackthorn Manor, Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.

The arrests came after a three vehicle road traffic collision at Summer Meadows View on Saturday morning.

Speaking on Saturday, PSNI Inspector Craig said: “At around 2.50am, it was reported that a vehicle had been stolen from a house in the Blackthorn Manor area.

PSNI.

“A short time later, shortly after 3am, it was reported that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision in the Summer Meadows View area."