Two teenagers arrested in Derry in connection with Waterside incidents released on bail
The two teenagers had also been arrested in connection with a number of other reports relating to the theft of a vehicle, tampering with and theft from vehicles, and criminal damage to properties in the Blackthorn Manor, Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.
The arrests came after a three vehicle road traffic collision at Summer Meadows View on Saturday morning.
Speaking on Saturday, PSNI Inspector Craig said: “At around 2.50am, it was reported that a vehicle had been stolen from a house in the Blackthorn Manor area.
“A short time later, shortly after 3am, it was reported that the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision in the Summer Meadows View area."
Police have issued an appeal for information via 101, reference number 194 of 03/02/24.