Two women sentenced for manslaughter of 75-year-old Derry pensioner Daniel Guyler

Mr Guyler was discovered with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the Waterside on July 23, 2018 and was rushed to hospital.

The pensioner never regained consciousness, and passed away in hospital ten months later on May 1, 2019 as a result of his injuries.

Rhona Mary Gracey (36) and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland (47), having previously pleaded guilty to the pensioner’s manslaughter, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.Gracey was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and the remainder on licence.Harland was sentenced to seven years and six months, half in custody and half on licence.PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on Daniel Guyler, an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet.