Two women sentenced for manslaughter of 75-year-old Derry pensioner Daniel Guyler
Two women have been sentenced for the manslaughter of 75-year-old Daniel Guyler from Derry.
Mr Guyler was discovered with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the Waterside on July 23, 2018 and was rushed to hospital.
The pensioner never regained consciousness, and passed away in hospital ten months later on May 1, 2019 as a result of his injuries.
Rhona Mary Gracey (36) and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland (47), having previously pleaded guilty to the pensioner’s manslaughter, were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.Gracey was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and the remainder on licence.Harland was sentenced to seven years and six months, half in custody and half on licence.PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on Daniel Guyler, an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet.
"After attacking him, Gracey and Harland left him lying on the ground with serious injuries. They have now been made amenable for their heinous crimes.“We want to pay tribute to the local community in the city who came forward with information which assisted our detectives during this investigation, our Criminal Justice Partners – the Public Prosecution Service and Forensic Science Northern Ireland – and our dedicated team of detectives who have worked to bring these two women before the court to ensure they are held accountable for the horrific crimes they committed," Detective Inspector McGarvey added.