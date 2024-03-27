Union Flag removed from children’s play park after residents raise concerns

A Union Flag has been removed from the middle of a children’s play park in the Drumahoe area of Derry after residents raised concerns.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The flag was in place for a short period in a play park in a new housing development in the area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “Many residents have raised concerns about flags that have been erected at a play park on a housing development in Drumahoe. This is a new build, and no one should be erecting flags to try to mark out territory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is intimidating for residents within the area, and I feel that it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Most Popular
BEFORE: Residents raised concerns after a Union Flag was erected in the middle of a play park in Drumahoe.BEFORE: Residents raised concerns after a Union Flag was erected in the middle of a play park in Drumahoe.
BEFORE: Residents raised concerns after a Union Flag was erected in the middle of a play park in Drumahoe.

“No one should feel intimidated in their own home or indeed the area they live in. We should all be working together to build and develop a shared city that is welcoming for all.”

The flag was removed after they concerns were raised.