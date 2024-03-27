Union Flag removed from children’s play park after residents raise concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flag was in place for a short period in a play park in a new housing development in the area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “Many residents have raised concerns about flags that have been erected at a play park on a housing development in Drumahoe. This is a new build, and no one should be erecting flags to try to mark out territory.

“It is intimidating for residents within the area, and I feel that it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

BEFORE: Residents raised concerns after a Union Flag was erected in the middle of a play park in Drumahoe.

“No one should feel intimidated in their own home or indeed the area they live in. We should all be working together to build and develop a shared city that is welcoming for all.”