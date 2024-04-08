Police in Derry confirmed that they have received reports of a vehicle damaged on Drumleck Drive at approximately 2 am on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

“If you were in the area at this time and noticed anything suspicious, or you have dashcam footage which may help us with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 914 of 7th April 2024,” police at Strand Road said.