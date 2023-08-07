Victims of domestic violence to receive full pay as part of new measures

Domestic violence leave will be formally introduced in the autumn with the publication of regulations setting out the rate of pay and guidance for employers, currently being developed by Women’s Aid.

The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, passed earlier this year.

Speaking today, Minister O’Gorman said: "Domestic violence leave gives a victim of domestic violence the chance to access support without impacting on their employment and income.

"It is important that they can take the leave without worrying about losing income or being put at more risk. Ensuring that they can receive their full pay will go a long way to help with this.”

The decision on the rate of pay was reached following consultation with employers' representatives, trade unions and domestic violence support organisations.

The requirement to consult with domestic violence support organisations on the rate of pay was added to the legislation at Report Stage by Minister O’Gorman to ensure that those who work most closely with victims of domestic violence would have the opportunity to contribute their views to the process.