Video: Foyle MP Elisha McCallion tells Lyra McKee's killers to get off Creggan's back

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has said those who murdered Lyra McKee in Derry last night are at war with their own community.

She said: "There is shock and sadness in the community following the reprehensible killing of young journalist, Lyra McKee.

“The so-called dissidents responsible for this senseless killing offer nothing to our community or the people of Creggan.

“The murder of Lyra McKee is an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on the peace process and on the Good Friday Agreement.

“We will remain resolute in our opposition to the pointless actions of these people who have claimed another life on our streets last night."