Video: Lyra McKee's murder has prompted a sea change within republican community, says murder probe detective

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee on Thursday has said he believes the young journalist's death has prompted a sea change within the republican community in Derry.

Speaking in Derry this afternoon Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "There is a sense that what happened to Lyra marked a sea change and I want people to have the confidence to come forward and help us.

The late Lyra McKee.

"Those who killed Lyra in this cowardly attack must not be allowed to do this again.

“The individuals responsible for Lyra’s murder continue to hide in the shadows, attempting to justify their actions to each other.

"They have shown no courage to offer any explanation directly to Lyra’s family. Meanwhile the community continue to work together with local policing to bring a lasting and positive change for the community of the Creggan. This should be Lyra’s legacy."

DS Murphy , speaking as two young men, aged 18 and 19, arrested by police investigating Ms. McKee's murder, continued to be questioned in Belfast, issued an extraordinary appeal for members of the public who may have filmed the murder on their mobile phones to come forward.



“This afternoon, I have a number of specific appeals to make.



“I know that a large number of people were in the area of Fanad Drive and Central Drive on Thursday night. Many of these people were clearly using their phones to video events and will have imagery which may be vitally important.



“Please come and speak with my detectives and provide us with your mobile phone footage. We do not need to hold on to your phone, we have necessary equipment that will allow us to download the footage quickly. Alternatively, you can use the Major Incident Public Portal at www.MIPP.police.ukto upload footage or to tell us what they know.



“We have already received unprecedented support from the local community and I would like to thank them for helping us to seek justice for Lyra’s family.



“I know there will be some people who know what happened but are scared to come forward.



“I want to reassure you that we will work with you sensitively.



“Lyra’s murder was not just an attack on Lyra - it was an attack on the fabric of the community. Lyra’s killers have succeeded only in uniting the entire community in condemnation.



“If you have information, no matter how small, please contact detectives in the incident room on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”