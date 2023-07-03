Vigilance call after cars broken into in Waterside and Strathfoyle areas of Derry

A spokesperson urged people to be vigilant and advised: “Cars should always be locked and all valuables should be removed, even if it is parked close to your home or in your own driveway.

"Opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win, so that means looking for unlocked vehicles, and vehicles that have electronic devices or cash lying in plain view. Make sure you remove anything that is of value before leaving it for the day or overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All it takes is a few minutes for a burglar to take advantage of an unlocked door or window.

PSNI.