Vigilance call after cars broken into in Waterside and Strathfoyle areas of Derry

Police have received reports of vehicles in the Butlers Wharf and Birch Hill areas being entered and items taken, and attempts being made to enter other vehicles.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:37 BST

A spokesperson urged people to be vigilant and advised: “Cars should always be locked and all valuables should be removed, even if it is parked close to your home or in your own driveway.

"Opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win, so that means looking for unlocked vehicles, and vehicles that have electronic devices or cash lying in plain view. Make sure you remove anything that is of value before leaving it for the day or overnight.

"All it takes is a few minutes for a burglar to take advantage of an unlocked door or window.

PSNI.PSNI.
"We also need you to report this type of incident to us on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 The quicker we hear about something that just doesn’t seem right, the faster we can act.”