Vigilance call over fake money circulating in Derry

Fake money warning.

A PSNI spokesperson said police are currently investigating reports of counterfeit currency being passed in the Waterside area.

"We would encourage businesses and members of the public to check any notes to ensure they are legal tender," the spokesperson said, adding:

"This can be done by use of UV lights or pens and by following some of the instructions attached.

Counterfeit notes alert.