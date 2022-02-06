Vigilance call over fake money circulating in Derry
Police in Derry have advised people to be aware after reports of counterfeit notes in circulation in Derry.
A PSNI spokesperson said police are currently investigating reports of counterfeit currency being passed in the Waterside area.
"We would encourage businesses and members of the public to check any notes to ensure they are legal tender," the spokesperson said, adding:
"This can be done by use of UV lights or pens and by following some of the instructions attached.
"If you have received counterfeit currency or if anyone tries to pass any counterfeit notes please contact police on 101 to report the incident."