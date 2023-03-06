Nothing untoward has been found, although the PSNI are asking people to remain vigilant after the report of a ‘device’ in the Oeghill Hill Park area.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "We received this report shortly after 10pm last night, Sunday 5th March. Extensive searches have been conducted, however, nothing untoward has been located at this time.

"As we continue with our enquiries this morning, we're urging the public to be vigilant. We're appealing to anyone who sees anything suspicious in this area not to touch it or pick it up, but to call us immediately on 999.

Oeghill Hill Park

"We'd also ask anyone with information, or who may have been in Oeghill Hill Park last night and saw anything suspicious to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1741 of 05/03/23."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

