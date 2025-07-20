The fire at the building, which dates from the 1860s and was the former home of shirt factory owner William Tillie and also the former Foyle College senior school, took over 12 hours to extinguish. the Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed they are treating the blaze as arson.
Christopher Tarr captured this dramatic footage as the major operation continued through Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 42 fire fighters being tasked to the scene and aerial appliances from Belfast and Derry deployed along with seven other appliances from Derry, Ballymoney, Maghera and Magherafelt.
Video and images: Christopher Tarr.
