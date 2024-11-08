Watch: Police react to Derry press officer Michael McMonagle's 18 month sentence for child sex offences

Police in Derry have reacted after a former Sinn Féin press officer was sentenced to 18 months in prison with half to be served in custody for a series of child sex offences involving police decoys.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher commented on this case saying: “Our Child Internet Protection Team work in online spaces so that we can catch paedophiles, hopefully before they traumatise and harm children in our communities.

“It is by no means an easy job but a rewarding one when we are able to bring offenders like McMonagle before the courts as we have done so today. Let this serve as a warning, we are everywhere. If you are attempting to communicate with a child online in a sexual way, you will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.”

The PSNI added that policing the online world requires specialist skills to ensure an investigation is of sufficient quality to bring a high risk offender to justice. They want vigilante groups to let their specialist teams do the job they have been trained to do.

Detective Chief Superintendent Fisher continued: “The police are the only lawful accountable authority to investigate suspected criminality. Not only are the workings of these groups hindering our investigations in this space, they are not in a position to ensure safeguarding issues are addressed. “We take great care in gathering robust evidence and yes we welcome the public to come forward and report concerns to us, but we are firm in our messaging that only we should take action against potential perpetrators. The safety of victims and innocent family members should be at the forefront, as well as gathering the best possible evidence to put predators before the courts. “We would remind these groups that their methods also fall within the category of criminality – blackmail, assault, false imprisonment – naming but a few potential charges.”

Parents/guardians and wider local communities should report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning, police said. Similarly, they added, if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.