Waterside councillor Darren Guy slams reported sectarian attacks in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Waterside councillor has described two reported sectarian attacks at the weekend as a ‘terrifying ordeal’ for those involved.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Darren Guy was speaking after two young Catholic males were allegedly attacked in the Nelson Drive area.

"A sectarian attack on two young catholic males in the Nelson Drive area on Saturday evening was totally abhorrent and must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident, Ald. Guy said, may have precipitated a ‘tit-for-tat’ attack in the Top of the Hill area.

Darren Guy

"The attack on Saturday evening seemed to be a catalyst for another sectarian attack on Sunday evening. This time on a bus driving through the Gobnascale area carrying members of various youth clubs of Protestant, Catholic and Ethnic backgrounds from across the city, they had attended a cross-community football tournament in Omagh,” he declared.

The UUP councillor said people in both areas have been left disgusted by the incidents and are worried of the potential for further attacks especially when ‘misinformation has been shared on social media, which has only riled people into seeking revenge’.

"I would urge anyone involved or thinking of revenge in any way to desist and show respect to one another's cultures and traditions,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald. Guy claimed videos have been circulating across social media showing young people from both sides ‘goading each other’.

"Any sort of violence is futile and achieves nothing. Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI,” declared the Waterside representative following the weekend attacks.

The ‘Journal’ has asked the PSNI if they were aware of the incidents.