Derry City and Strabane District Council members have condemned the racially-motivated riots in Belfast.

On Thursday, members suspended the council’s Summer recess to hold a Special Meeting of Council to discuss the disorder that took place in Belfast recently.

At the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson proposed that the council “unreservedly condemns and deplores the racist attacks and intimidation in Belfast”.

Councillor Jackson said he was “astounded” witnessing the events, and urged members to join other councils and statutory bodies to “take a stand against racism and intimidation”.

Several thousand people attended the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square recently. Photo: George Sweeney

He also highlighted that a protest planned for Derry was called off.

“But it shows that there’s intent from some to spread hatred within our city,” Councillor Jackson said.

“It’s important that we as a council voice our concern, take a stand and show leadership on an issue that’s that’s so serious and can affect so many within our district.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the events were “shameful and unacceptable” and she had spoken with members of ethnic minority groups who were living in “absolute fear”.

Supporters gather at the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

“There is fear of actually being attacked in their homes,” Councillor Duffy said. “And we will not tolerate hate discrimination, racism, Islamophobia or intimidation on our streets”.

“Our ethnic minority groups work in our hospitals, provide care in our communities, run businesses and make this city a better and more vibrant place, so it was important that we called this meeting and added our opposition to the hatred.

“I want to thank the United Against Racism Group for holding the rally last week in the Guildhall Square. It was fantastic to see so many people coming out to ensure that a clear message was sent.

“It was Derry doing what Derry does best: coming together to stand in solidarity to oppose racism and hatred of any kind.”

Supporters gather at the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said he and all other council members were “disgusted” by the riots in both Belfast and England.

He amended the motion and called on council to contact Stormont Ministers- First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, and Justice Minister, Naomi Long – urging them to publish hate crime legislation similar to that which exists in England and Wales.

“Rampaging through the streets, chanting anti -migrant slogans, and targeting individuals and families simply because of the colour of their skin is disgusting,” Councillor Tierney said.

“There has been a very obvious escalation in hate crime and that demonstrates the clear need for legislation. The time for talking about firmer legislation is over.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton called on members to also condemn the disorder that occurred in Nailors Row last Saturday, following an annual Apprentice Boys’ parade.

“We do not believe that physically harming others and damaging buildings, is an appropriate way to protest, and there are proper processes to be followed.

“It would be remiss of all of us to not acknowledge the recent rioting we have seen on our own streets only a few days ago, albeit not racist but sectarian, following a day of peaceful cultural expression by tens of thousands of your unionist neighbours, colleagues and friends.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly abstained from voting in the motion, as he believed the Executive to be non-representative of the population and “a counter-democratic institution formed to maintain an inherently sectarian state”.

Councillor Donnelly said: “It is not reflective of the increasingly diverse demography of our contemporary society, is an artificial construct which is discriminatory in nature, and it is not a fit vehicle to challenge racism.”

“Councillor Tierney mentions swift justice, but the apparatus in these six counties is more likely to be used against the left and republicans. The battle against fascism has been led completely by grassroots community, regional organisations, and trade unions.”

People Before Profit Harkin also abstained from voting and suggested a separate motion with a focus on grassroots mobilisation, which will be presented to members at the next Full Council Meeting in September.

Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, was born in Kenya and is the founder of the North West Migrants Forum. She said the issue was “very close to home”.

During an emotional address to members, councillor Barr said: “The last two weeks have been very difficult, not just for me but for every single immigrant in the city and district.”

“The work that went in the last week, to ensure there was no protest against immigrants here in this city, was not done by one person, it was by so many people.

United Against Racism Derry, which organised the recent mass rally in the city centre, also took part in a solidarity demonstration with health workers at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The demonstration was organised by the main trade unions who are active in the health sector in solidarity with their colleagues who have been impacted by the recent upsurge in racist attacks.

UAR spokesperson Davy McAuley said he felt it was important to attend to show solidarity.

"Our health service would fall apart without the people who come here from all over the globe to work in it,” Mr McAuley said.

“Everyone of us is indebted to the knowledge, service and skills of migrant workers within the NHS."

He added: “Anyone who lives here, belongs here. United Against Racism will keep fighting to protect all our neighbours no matter where they were born."

“We were united in this.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter