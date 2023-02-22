News you can trust since 1772
Window broken as Waterside building is paint-bombed on consecutive nights

A window was broken after a building was paint-bombed in the Waterside on consecutive nights.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

Paint bombs are reported as having been thrown at a building on Ebrington Terrace on Monday night, February 20, at around 10.50pm, and sometime on Sunday night, February 19. A window is reported as being broken.

Sergeant Campbell from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 2273 of 20/02/23.

Alternatively, report via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

PSNI appeal
