Wing mirrors kicked off cars in overnight vandalism spree

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy blasted those responsible for the vandalism on Beechwood Avenue.

The Foyle MLA said: "There were a number of vandalism attacks on cars in the Beechwood Avenue area overnight.

“It involved wing mirrors being kicked off and damage caused to paint work. Replacing a wing mirror on a car nowadays can cost over £100 never mind the cost of repairing damaged paint work.

Pádraig Delargy

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that this is happening. In the current economic climate, it is very hard to afford to keep a car on the road at the best of times and no one needs this extra expense and upset.