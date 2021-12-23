Witness Appeal following burglary and unauthorised taking of car in Burnfoot
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the burglary of a home and the unauthorised taking of a car from a house in the Tooban area of Burnfoot overnight.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:34 am
The incident occurred shortly before 5am this morning, Thursday December 23, 2021.
Gardai confirmed that, during the course of the burglary laptop computers and a car were stolen.
The car left the scene in the direction of the Buncrana Road and was later found on fire in Birdstown Burnfoot.
This scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on (0035374) 9320540 or the Gard Confidential Line 1800 666 111.