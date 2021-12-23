Witness Appeal following burglary and unauthorised taking of car in Burnfoot

The incident occurred shortly before 5am this morning, Thursday December 23, 2021.

Gardai confirmed that, during the course of the burglary laptop computers and a car were stolen.

The car left the scene in the direction of the Buncrana Road and was later found on fire in Birdstown Burnfoot.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.