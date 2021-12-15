Woman (52) arrested by police investigating 'New IRA bomb making activities and storage' released
A 52-year-old woman arrested in Derry by police investigating the 'New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment' has been released following questioning.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:35 pm
She was arrested by the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives as part of an 'ongoing investigation into the New IRA'.
Police said the investigation continues.