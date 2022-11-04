A woman accused of assaulting police has been remanded in custody.

Tamsin Palmer (19) of Jefferson Court in Derry city centre appeared charged with three assaults on police on November 3 and 4.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the Derry Magistrates’ Court that Palmer was observed by police attempting to gain entry to the Strand Foyer on November 3.

The officer said she the nineteen-year-old was wanted in relation to a prolonged breach of her curfew condition and that police thus arrested her.

As she was placed in the police vehicle she began to shout 'and lash out at police,' the court was told.

The accused was alleged to have kicked one police officer on the jaw, kicked the driver of the police vehicle while it was in motion and then assaulted a police officer who was trying to search her.

Bail was opposed as the officer said police had 'no confidence' she would abide by conditions and were 'very confident she would commit further offences.'

He said this was the fifth breach of bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that it was accepted the court had given a final warning.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the court had two options either do away with bail and let everyone out or else enforce it.